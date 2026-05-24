Christian Scott Impresses Again for Mets, Solidifies Rotation Spot

New York Mets right-handed starter Christian Scott turned in his best outing of the season on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, completing 5.2 scoreless innings of work with just four hits, one walk, and two strikeouts. It was Scott's sixth start of the season as he continues to work his way back from the Tommy John procedure that claimed his entire 2025 season. His fastball consistently sat in the mid-90s, while working as high as 97.8 MPH.

For Scott, it has been quick work back with the Mets' rotation. He was optioned to the minors during Spring Training as part of his continued return from elbow surgery. But injuries to the Mets' pitching staff quickly changed plans, and Scott was pressed back into the rotation in Queens, much like what's happening now with righty Jonah Tong. The former Florida Gator has been back with the Mets for a month now and has been a staple in their rotation over the past four weeks.

The Mets' rotation is in complete flux as they head back to Queens, but Scott has started to feel like a reliable piece for them, which is more than can be said of most anyone else in the rotation. Especially following the injury to early-season Cy Young Award contender Clay Holmes, the Mets are in desperate need of someone they can trust to perform every fifth game.

Christian Scott's spot in the Mets' rotation is rock solid after dominating in Miami

Scott was incredibly solid on Sunday and is currently filling the hole left by Holmes effectively. With young ace Nolan McLean struggling in his latest outing, Scott's recent emergence could not have come at a better time for manager Carlos Mendoza.

The Mets' offense has been the worst in baseball through the first two months, and the only saving grace for their current roster is how strong their pitching has been.

The Mets are hanging on the brink of contention, especially after being swept by the Marlins and now being losers of five of their last six. Calls for Mendoza's job will only grow in the coming weeks and days, and all he really has going for him right now is that the Mets' pitching staff has been one of the better and more stable units in baseball. If not for the arms, Mendoza might have already been removed from his post.

The Mets are entering a tougher stretch of their schedule with the Cincinnati Reds waiting for them back in New York, and their pitching will need to be at the top of their game. A big piece of that will be depth from their starters, and Scott is starting to work deeper into games than he was before.

His 5.2 innings on Sunday are a new season high, and a new season high in pitches, 94, signals that he could be getting back to a normal workload. The last time he tossed 90-plus pitches in a regular-season game was on July 3, 2024, against the Nationals (99 pitches across 5.2 innings).

In a season dominated by injuries and disappointments so far, Scott has been a fun development to follow for the Mets and could begin influencing the Mets' 2027 plans and beyond.