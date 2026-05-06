Mets Legend Backs Bo Bichette Amid Slow Start

Bo Bichette's beginning to his New York Mets tenure has been underwhelming.

Through 35 games, the former Toronto Blue Jay is slashing .236/.273/.313 with two home runs and 15 RBI. After signing a three-year, $126 million contract in January, Bichette stepped into an everyday role at third base.

While his offense has lagged, Bichette has impressed defensively despite initial uncertainty, posting a .971 fielding percentage with just two errors. However, injuries to Francisco Lindor and Ronny Mauricio have forced him back to shortstop, where he played exclusively over his first seven seasons.

A great play by Bo Bichette at third! pic.twitter.com/43HaLdws9O — SNY (@SNYtv) April 30, 2026

The Mets have also adjusted their infield depth in response, calling up Vidal Bruján from Triple-A Syracuse and claiming Andy Ibáñez off waivers from the Athletics. Still, as seen in the last two games, Bichette is expected to serve as New York's primary shortstop moving forward, with Brett Baty taking over at third base.

José Reyes Predicts Bo Bichette To Bounce Back

Apr 23, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) celebrates after hitting a three-run double during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Tuesday's Baseball Night in New York, former Mets shortstop José Reyes expressed confidence that Bichette will improve at the plate.

"Good thing to see him go back to shortstop for a few weeks. I think his confidence is going to be even better now," Reyes said. "Hitting-wise, before Lindor comes back, it's going to be way better. I'm telling you."

"Good thing to see him go back to shortstop for a few weeks, I think his confidence is going to be even better now"



On Baseball Night in New York, @lamelaza_7 doubles down on his previous comments and says Bo Bichette will turn around his slow start at the plate: pic.twitter.com/4rDFJ5LQtr — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 5, 2026

Bichette's slow start has been uncharacteristic by his standards. In 2025, the 28-year-old hit a career-high .311, which ranked tied for second in the American League. He also led the AL in hits in both 2021 (191) and 2022 (189).

However, Bichette's advanced metrics in 2026 have declined. His chase rate has jumped from 35.2 percent in 2025 to a staggering 40.7 percent this season. His strikeout rate has climbed to nearly 20 percent, while his walk rate has dropped to five percent.

While it is still early in the season, Bichette's offensive struggles are becoming a concern. As a team, New York ranks 29th in runs scored with 122, ahead of only the San Francisco Giants (114). Bichette isn't solely responsible for the Mets' offensive issues, but his production will be critical if New York's lineup is going to improve.

Lindor remains sidelined with a left calf strain. Meanwhile, Mauricio is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a fractured left thumb while diving into first base during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Those injuries only put more pressure on Bichette to produce and live up to the expectations that came with his contract this winter.

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