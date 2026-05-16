What the Clay Holmes Injury Means For Mets

The injury bug has not been kind to the New York Mets this season.

The latest is starting pitcher Clay Holmes who fractured his fibula on a come backer from Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones on Friday night. Holmes will be out for a while, as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.

So how can the Mets fill their now vacant spot in their starting rotation?

Let's look at a few options that can replace Holmes who is headed for the IL.

1. Jonah Tong

Mets top pitching prospect Jonah Tong should be the next call-up that the team makes. Tong made it to the majors last season with his fastball-changeup combination and has added a cutter and a hard curveball/slider to his arsenal this season. However, he has struggled in Triple-A Syracuse with a 1-3 record and 5.58 ERA in nine starts. The Mets called up Tong in August of last season and he went 2-3 with a 7.71 ERA in five starts down the stretch. Tong had a 1.43 ERA and 179 strikeouts in the minors last year.

2. Jack Wenninger

Mets' No. 5 ranked prospect Jack Wenninger has impressed at Triple-A Syracuse with a 1.08 ERA in seven starts this season. That being said, he has yet to give much length this year, going six innings just once. He has walked a total of 18 batters in 33.1 innings as well. The 24-year-old also last pitched on May 12 and would have a long layoff if the Mets wait another 4-5 days to give him a start in the big-leagues when Holmes' turn in the rotation comes up next.

3. Zach Thornton

No. 13 prospect Zach Thornton could be another option to replace Holmes and get his first call to the major leagues. Thornton has a 3.16 ERA in seven starts this year, but has only made two outings in Syracuse since getting called up to Triple-A on May 7. The Mets might want to use a starter with more Triple-A experience.

4. Tobias Myers/Sean Manaea

The Mets could attempt to stretch out long relievers Tobias Myers or Sean Manaea to enter the rotation. However, they're already using left-hander David Peterson as a bulk pitcher with an opener and it would be risky to occupy two spots in the rotation this way in the interim. Manaea has also struggled with his command and velocity this season after opting to not undergo offseason surgery to get loose bodies removed from his left elbow.

Conclusion

The Mets would be wise to continue to go with their youth by calling up a top prospect to take Holmes' spot. For that, Tong seems to be the most likely candidate despite his struggles while developing his new pitches.