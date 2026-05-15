The Three Most Interesting MLB Rivalry Weekend Matchups

If you just look at the standings, this Rivalry Weekend, which begins Friday night, looks like something of a dud. Only one series—the Guardians (24–21) and the Reds (22–21)—features two teams with winning records. Most rotations are not aligned to produce ace-on-ace games. None of the pairings are of teams that really, truly hate each other.

But it’s not all bad. There are a few really juicy matchups, even among teams on very different trajectories.

Yankees @ Mets

Two weeks ago, this was must-miss TV. But the Mets have won seven of their last 10 games and suddenly look, if not good, then at least interesting. And after the Mets spent the offseason jettisoning their old core, the one upside of their historically bad start has been a chance to watch a potential new one. Thursday’s starting lineup included five homegrown Mets, plus righty Nolan McLean. Twenty-year-old center fielder A.J. Ewing, called up Tuesday, has provided a spark, with three hits—including a triple and a home run—and four walks in his first 12 plate appearances.

A.J. Ewing launches his first career home run! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8hRcuVsIs4 — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the Yankees have lost five of six, and their would-be homegrown star, shortstop Anthony Volpe, is only on the roster because the guy who outplayed him, José Caballero, broke his right middle finger. Still, the Yankees boast the best pitching staff in the sport, and their top two hitters, Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, have combined for more home runs (29) than the Brewers (27). It’s been a bad week, but this is still probably the best team in baseball. They could stop the Mets’ momentum—or give them a huge confidence boost.

Phillies @ Pirates

Brandon Lowe leads all second basemen with 10 home runs. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Everyone who expected the Pirates to enter this series with the better record, raise your hand. If you put it up, put it down, because you’re lying. But Pittsburgh is off to a great start, thanks in part to new second baseman Brandon Lowe, acquired this winter to provide some offense to a lineup that badly needed it: He’s slugging .546, 12th in baseball.

Meanwhile, after a first month that saw them fire manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies are making a respectable run. DH Kyle Schwarber homered in five straight games and first baseman Bryce Harper is slugging .650 in May.

But the highlight of this series will likely come on the mound Sunday, when reigning National League Cy Young Award-winner Paul Skenes is lined up to face three-time All-Star Zack Wheeler, who despite being 36 and eight months removed from surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome has a 2.55 ERA in four starts.

Cubs @ White Sox

White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami has hit 15 home runs this season, fewer than only Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Judge. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This one might be my favorite, because the tease is so funny: The Cubs have the third-best record in the sport—and, more impressive still, the White Sox are .500!

The White Sox haven’t been this good this late in the season since 2022, when they finished at 81–81. That was frustrating. This is a revelation for a team that lost 101 games in ’23, a record 121 in ’24 and 102 last year. Their best player has been righty Davis Martin, and their most important one has probably been third baseman Miguel Vargas. But easily their most fun one has been first baseman Munetaka Murakami, who strikes out more than almost anyone else (34.6%, fourth), walks more than almost anyone else (17.6%, seventh), homers more than almost anyone else (15, fourth) and hits the ball harder than almost anyone else (95.9 mph, third).

It’s nice to watch the Cubs and their sterling lineup and their slick fielders. But it’s a downright good time to watch the White Sox.

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