MLB Fans Split on New Bulls-Inspired White Sox Jerseys After Debut
The Chicago White Sox debuted new City Connect jerseys this year, inspired by 1990s-era Bulls uniforms. Previously, Chicago donned "Southside" City Connect jerseys that were near-universally loved by Sox fans. The prior uniforms were relatively close in motif to the style of a typical home Sox jersey: Primarily black, white pinstripes, with "Southside" across the chest as a nod to the stadium's location on 35th Street.
The new uniforms go an entirely different direction, with a base color of red, notably nowhere in the Sox's color palette. That's not abnormal for city connects, the Mets had a purple jersey, the Padres a teal and pink. The jerseys give teams the opportunity to experiment with different colors and themes on a temporary basis.
Chicago wore them for the first time on Friday night at home, and baseball fans were very split about it. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
One fan somewhat aptly lamented the subtle reminder that the uniforms bring: That Jerry Reinsdorf controls both teams. While both teams have lagged in recent years, under Reinsdorf's stewardship, the Bulls won six titles, the White Sox one World Series. Sports owners have certainly done worse.
Even if you don't like City Connect jerseys, the debate they bring is undeniable.