MLB Scores and Standings: Mets and Red Sox Sinking, Padres and Tigers Getting Hot

Monday brought a full 15-game slate of action across Major League Baseball and there was a tremendous amount of nail-biting drama. Nine of the contests were one-run affairs with widespread tension and little things deciding the eventual outcome.

The Dodgers once again stymied the Mets as the two teams from opposite coasts are headed in opposite directions. Los Angeles continues to enjoy the best record in baseball and the Mets have now dropped seven consecutive games. Also on a prolonged skid? The Brewers and Rockies, who dropped their sixth and fifth straight respectively. Things got even bleaker for the Red Sox in a shutout stumble against the Twins.

Hoping to keep pace with the two-time defending champions, San Diego is showing fine form now having won six straight after breezing past the Mariners. The Tigers won their fourth in as many tries by mounting a late, small ball-inspired comeback against the Royals and the Rays took sole possession of the top of the AL East by beating up on the lowly White Sox.

Yesterday's MLB results

Diamondbacks 4, Orioles 3

Nationals 5, Pirates 4

Tigers 2, Royals 1

Reds 2, Giants 1

Cubs 10, Phillies 4

Angels 7, Yankees 1

Braves 6, Marlins 5

Twins 6, Red Sox 0

Rays 8, White Sox 5

Blue Jays 9, Brewers 7

Cardinals 6, Guardians 5

Astros 7, Rockies 6

Padres 4, Mariners 1

Athletics 2, Rangers 1

Dodgers 2, Mets 1

MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Rays 9-7 -- Yankees 9-8 0.5 Orioles 9-8 0.5 Blue Jays 7-9 2.0 Red Sox 6-11 3.5

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Twins 11-7 -- Guardians 10-8 1.0 Tigers 8-9 2.5 Royals 7-10 3.5 White Sox 6-11 4.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Rangers 9-8 -- Athletics 9-8 -- Angels 9-9 0.5 Mariners 8-10 1.5 Astros 7-11 2.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 11-7 -- Marlins 9-9 2.0 Phillies 8-9 2.5 Nationals 8-9 2.5 Mets 7-11 4.0

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Pirates 10-7 -- Reds 10-7 -- Cardinals 9-8 1.0 Brewers 8-8 1.5 Cubs 8-9 2.0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 13-4 -- Padres 11-6 2.0 Diamondbacks 10-8 3.5 Giants 6-11 7.0 Rockies 6-11 7.0

Today's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles, 12:35 p.m.

Guardians vs. Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Twins, 1:40 p.m.

Nationals vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.

Giants vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Royals vs. Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

Cubs vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Angels vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Marlins vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m.

Rays vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Rockies vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.

Mariners vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Rangers vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Mets vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated