Skip to main content
SI

MLB Scores and Standings: Mets and Red Sox Sinking, Padres and Tigers Getting Hot

Here's where we stand after a night full of one-run games.
Kyle Koster|
The Padres have now won six in a row as they look to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West.
The Padres have now won six in a row as they look to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Monday brought a full 15-game slate of action across Major League Baseball and there was a tremendous amount of nail-biting drama. Nine of the contests were one-run affairs with widespread tension and little things deciding the eventual outcome.

The Dodgers once again stymied the Mets as the two teams from opposite coasts are headed in opposite directions. Los Angeles continues to enjoy the best record in baseball and the Mets have now dropped seven consecutive games. Also on a prolonged skid? The Brewers and Rockies, who dropped their sixth and fifth straight respectively. Things got even bleaker for the Red Sox in a shutout stumble against the Twins.

Hoping to keep pace with the two-time defending champions, San Diego is showing fine form now having won six straight after breezing past the Mariners. The Tigers won their fourth in as many tries by mounting a late, small ball-inspired comeback against the Royals and the Rays took sole possession of the top of the AL East by beating up on the lowly White Sox.

Yesterday's MLB results

Diamondbacks 4, Orioles 3

Nationals 5, Pirates 4

Tigers 2, Royals 1

Reds 2, Giants 1

Cubs 10, Phillies 4

Angels 7, Yankees 1

Braves 6, Marlins 5

Twins 6, Red Sox 0

Rays 8, White Sox 5

Blue Jays 9, Brewers 7

Cardinals 6, Guardians 5

Astros 7, Rockies 6

Padres 4, Mariners 1

Athletics 2, Rangers 1

Dodgers 2, Mets 1

MLB standings

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Rays

9-7

--

Yankees

9-8

0.5

Orioles

9-8

0.5

Blue Jays

7-9

2.0

Red Sox

6-11

3.5

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Twins

11-7

--

Guardians

10-8

1.0

Tigers

8-9

2.5

Royals

7-10

3.5

White Sox

6-11

4.5

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Rangers

9-8

--

Athletics

9-8

--

Angels

9-9

0.5

Mariners

8-10

1.5

Astros

7-11

2.5

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

11-7

--

Marlins

9-9

2.0

Phillies

8-9

2.5

Nationals

8-9

2.5

Mets

7-11

4.0

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Pirates

10-7

--

Reds

10-7

--

Cardinals

9-8

1.0

Brewers

8-8

1.5

Cubs

8-9

2.0

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Dodgers

13-4

--

Padres

11-6

2.0

Diamondbacks

10-8

3.5

Giants

6-11

7.0

Rockies

6-11

7.0

Today's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles, 12:35 p.m.

Guardians vs. Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Twins, 1:40 p.m.

Nationals vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.

Giants vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Royals vs. Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

Cubs vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Angels vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Marlins vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m.

Rays vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Rockies vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.

Mariners vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Rangers vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Mets vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Share on XFollow KyleKoster
Home/MLB