Nationals Star CJ Abrams Stealing Bases Without Getting Caught
The Washington Nationals are in a slump, but shortstop CJ Abrams and his offensive production is something the Nats can be giddy about.
Their shortstop has stolen 16 consecutive bases without getting caught, according to Nationals Communications, which is team's public relations account.
He is one base shy of the longest streak this season behind shortstop Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox and outfielder Bryron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.
More News: Nationals Shutting Down Possibility of Their Core Players Getting Traded
Abrams is tied with the Tampa Bay Rays José Caballero and the Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker for the second-longest current streak.
The former first-round pick from 2019 has shown incredible offensive production all season and is by far one of the best the Nationals have in their clubhouse.
He leads the organization in stolen bases (24), batting average (.275), walks drawn (64), doubles (24) and triples (four). His .815 OPS and total number of hits (100) are second-best behind their star slugger, James Wood.
More News: NL Powerhouse Reportedly 'Very Interested' in Acquiring Nationals Ace
The Nationals ended up acquiring Abrams in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres which ended up arguably being more beneficial for Washington, even though they lost four-time All-Star Juan Soto and Josh Bell.
The Nats ended up with both Wood and Abrams, as well as MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, Jarlin Susana, and Luke Voit.
Abrams has played in two full seasons (2025 will be his third) in a Nationals uniform and he is posting a slash line well above average and the best of his career. This season he is posting .275/.340/.475 which bring his OPS over .800 for the first time.
More News: Nationals Outfielder Dylan Crews Set to Start Rehab Assignment
He missed some time back in April when he strained his right hip flexor (ironically after attempting to steal a base), but has been solid ever since, even though the Nationals as a whole have not been.
At 43-62 they have fell even further behind in the NL East, a solid 18.5 games back from the New York Mets, but the second half of the season has started better.
Since returning from the All-Star break they have gone 5-4 with series wins against both the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins. They will finish up July on the road in Houston taking on a tough Astros squad.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.