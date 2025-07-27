Nationals Outfielder Dylan Crews Set to Start Rehab Assignment
It has been a very disappointing season once again for the Washington Nationals, who are going to be finishing well under the .500 mark.
Coming into the year, the franchise was hopeful that the young core of the team was going to take a step forward and show some improvements in the win column. However, that hasn’t been the case despite some players like James Wood and MacKenzie Gore having All-Star campaigns.
More News: Nationals Star James Wood Joins Superstar Duo in Major League History
Injuries have played a part in the struggles of the team, but now they will be focusing on seeing what some of their young players can do in the second half of the season, with talent evaluations continuing.
Fortunately, one of the players the team had high hopes for is set to begin a rehab assignment and will hopefully be back in the Majors soon, per MASN's Mark Zuckerman.
More News: Future Nationals Stars Land on Top MLB Prospects List for First Time
At the beginning of the year, Dylan Crews was expected to be in the conversation for the National League Rookie of the Year. After getting his feet wet in the Majors in the second half of the last campaign, he came into 2025 with some experience.
More News: Nationals Finalize Contract With 2025 Second-Round Draft Selection Ethan Petry
Unfortunately, before the injury, he wasn’t performing very well. This season, he has slashed 196/.266/.354 with seven home runs and 15 RBI in 45 games. He has been on the injured list for quite some time, but he is someone that the franchise is heavily invested in his development.
As the former number two overall pick, the Nationals will be hoping to see some of that potential when he is healthy and back in the lineup.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.