NL Powerhouse Reportedly 'Very Interested' in Acquiring Nationals Ace
The Washington Nationals made their first trade deadline move when they shipped Amed Rosario to the New York Yankees.
That was the beginning of what is expected to be a busy next few days before July 31 passes, with the Nationals looking to get back whatever future building blocks they can for their best trade assets.
How far they are willing to go to maximize their return isn't clear, with interim general manager Mike DeBartolo stating he'll listen to offers for their ace MacKenzie Gore.
More News: Future Nationals Stars Land on Top MLB Prospects List for First Time
It's hard to imagine they'd move the rising star, but by taking calls on the left-hander, there's a chance they could be offered something they can't refuse, similar to what they got for Juan Soto that returned them the current cornerstones starring on their Major League roster.
A team that has the ammunition to get something done could be the Chicago Cubs, and according to The Athletic (subscription required), they "are very interested" in putting together a package that would pry Gore away from Washington.
The Cubs have one of the best farm systems in baseball with plenty of intriguing options that could interest the Nationals.
More News: Nationals Star James Wood Joins Superstar Duo in Major League History
Third baseman Matt Shaw, outfielder Owen Caissie, pitcher Cade Horton, catcher/first baseman Moises Ballesteros, infielder James Triantos, outfielder Kevin Alcantara and infielder Jefferson Rojas were all inside the top 100 of prospect rankings before the season, with Shaw and Horton now starring for Chicago in the bigs.
There's enough there that should at least interest Washington.
More News: Nationals Rookie Brady House Has Quietly Been Very Good Over First Month in MLB
Getting back someone like Caissie to pair with James Wood and Dylan Crews in the outfield, while also landing Ballesteros to become their catcher of the future alongside either Triantos or Rojas to take over at second base would solve some of the weaknesses on their roster.
Still, trading someone like Gore -- who has been the only high-end starting pitcher on the team this year -- would signal even more rebuilding is set to come.
That would be a tough sell, even if they get back another haul of prospects.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.