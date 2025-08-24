17-Year-Old Nationals Prospect Could Be Their Next Big Thing

Nats 17-year-old switch hitting shortstop Marconi German’s ranks in the DSL:



wRC+: 8th, 3rd among 17 year olds

HR: 8th, 3rd among 17 year olds

OBP: 13th, 4th among 17 year olds

SB: 8th, 2nd among 17 year olds

