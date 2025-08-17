Eli Willits Draws Glowing Praise From New Nationals Teammate
The dust has settled on the 2025 MLB draft, but the Washington Nationals are still going to be under a microscope going forward following their decision to pick Eli Willits No. 1 overall.
For a long time, the talented prep player wasn't on the radar of anyone when it came to being the first player selected. But as things got closer and closer to draft day, rumors started to fly that the Nationals might go in that direction instead of taking Ethan Holliday or Kade Anderson. And that's exactly what Washington did, shocking the baseball world when the pick was revealed.
There is still a ton to like about Willits, so it's not like Washington didn't select a high-ceiling prospect. He has an incredible hit tool and could develop into a real difference maker for this franchise at shortstop, becoming a cornerstone to build around in the infield.
Willits Draws Major Praise From New Teammate
It didn't take long for the 17-year-old to make an impression on one of his new teammates, with 2025 second-round pick Ethan Petry giving a glowing a review of Willits that should have the Nationals fanbase excited about the future.
"I mean, Eli Willis is an absolute stud. One of the best shortstops I've played with and he's a 17 year old. The kid is just unbelievable. Barrel accuracy. He plays the game with his head on fire, steals bases, causes chaos on the basepath, he's very fast. He's a great kid, too. Very humble. Just a guy that you really want in your organization," Petry said, per Bobby Blanco of MASN.
Petry has had high praise of his draft mates thus far, which is something that stands out considering he was the only collegiate player selected within the team's first five round picks.
The talent is there for Willits, with him becoming Washington's top-ranked prospect before even playing a professional game, coming in at No. 18 overall. Much of that could be due to his pedigree, with his father, Reggie, playing in the big leagues before becoming a coach.
But there's no doubt that Willits could develop into a difference maker for the Nationals during his career, with outstanding bat-to-ball skills while having a strong understanding of the strike zone that is paired with plus-speed at shortstop to give him tools to be an all-around elite player.
The statement made by Petry only adds more expectations about what he could turn into.