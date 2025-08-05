Nationals Performance Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline Can Be Summed Up in One Word
The Washington Nationals were one of the few teams that headed into the MLB trade deadline as clear-cut sellers.
After back-to-back 71-win campaigns, there was some hope that the Nationals would take steps forward in 2025, but nothing materialized. That led to general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez being fired during the season.
When a team performs as poorly as Washington has this year, it makes sense that they will look to sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Getting as many assets back in exchange for trade chips is the best way to do business.
However, the roster lacked impact pieces to move, unless they wanted to tear things down to the studs and move a player such as ace MacKenzie Gore or All-Star left fielder James Wood.
While the team reportedly listened to calls on Gore, it didn’t sound as if they got particularly close on anything despite efforts being made by the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres.
There weren’t any major returns, which plays into why Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) chose the one word to describe Washington’s deadline as “limited.”
The Nationals traded away several players, making the most of their opportunities to cash in on veterans who were sought after around the league.
“No, the best thing the Nationals could do was trade their pieces that had value with no long-term place in the organization. And they did that,” Jennings wrote.
Amed Rosario, having a resurgent year at the plate after signing a one-year, $2 million deal in free agency, was a pleasant surprise.
He was flipped to the New York Yankees for pitcher Clayton Beeter, who is now with Washington’s Major League team, and prospect Browm Martinez.
Closer Kyle Finnegan, who wasn’t traded last year, was on the move this time around, being sent to the Detroit Tigers.
Starting pitcher Michael Soroka was dealt to the Chicago Cubs and is already dealing with an injury. Certainly unfortunate that he cannot stay healthy, but Washington getting any value in return for him was solid.
Most surprising was packaging Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia together in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, who inexplicably were buyers ahead of the deadline this year, allowing the Nationals to take full advantage of their jumpiness.
Washington didn’t get the biggest haul in return, but interim general manager Mike DeBartolo made the most of what he had at his disposal without truly blowing things up.
