Can Nationals Offensive Outburst Take Another Leap Against Cubs Bullpen?
The Washington Nationals put their offensive ceiling on display against the Arizona Diamondbacks, scoring nine or more runs in their two wins in the three-game set. They're 11-5 in their last 16 games, putting up eight or more runs in eight of those wins.
The Nationals enter the week holding third place in the National League East, thanks to the surge from the young bats and fly back home from their west coast road trip to take on the Chicago Cubs.
It's a strength-for-strength series that will put Washington to the test, but it will also be a chance to show what they can really do.
Nationals Prepare for Cubs Series
The Nationals and Cubs have been noted for their offenses throughout the season, but are trending in different directions.
While Washington has been on a surge the past few weeks, Chicago has been winning games despite a recent downtick in its scoring. The Cubs are able to withstand that kind of trajectory, as they have a better pitching staff than the Nationals.
The weakness of both teams has been the bullpen, but while Chicago's has remained underwhelming, Washington's has taken a big turnaround amid the club's recent run.
According to FanGraphs, the Cubs' bullpen ranks 21st in walks per nine innings and 28th in strikeouts per nine innings. That's a recipe for a group that allows a lot of contact, which could set up the Nationals nicely for an offensive outburst in front of an excited home crowd.
Ryan Pressly has been a very disappointing bullpen addition for Chicago this year with his 4.71 ERA. Porter Hodge, who had an outstanding 2024 with a 1.98 ERA, is on the IL with a strained oblique. While Daniel Palencia has generated some buzz as the closer, the rest of the staff has not followed suit.
The series will be a good opportunity for the Nationals to continue to gain ground on the Atlanta Braves and create some separation in the National League Wild Card hunt. The series will open Tuesday with Trevor Williams taking the mound for Washington.