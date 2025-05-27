Cubs Starting To Show They Can Win in More Ways Than Just One
The Chicago Cubs have been known for their offense all year, and Pete Crow-Armstrong's electric season has seemed to be everyone's perception of the team.
Many look at the club's identity as rooted in octane offensive avalanches that make it impossible for even the best teams to put together a comeback, even if everything breaks their way.
Take a look at the Cubs' series against the Cincinnati Reds, where both of the Chicago's wins in the three-game set saw them score double-digit runs -- 13-6 and 11-8.
While the team's starting rotation has remained stable thanks to career years from veterans like Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea, in addition to the long-awaited arrival of prospect Cade Horton, the bullpen, which received ample coverage with the addition of Ryan Pressly, has fallen short of the team's now-championship-level aspirations.
But the Cubs are now showing they don't need a knockout punch every time to get wins.
Chicago took care of the lowly Colorado Rockies in a 3-1 pitching duel, which comes as a surprise considering the staff the Rockies threw at the Cubs. However, that was Chicago's second time in the span of seven days where they won a game when scoring three runs or less.
All three Cubs runs came in relatively boring fashion on Monday -- a sacrifice groundout from Dansby Swanson, Kyle Tucker knocking in a single and then a sacrifice fly.
Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki also had hits for an effort largely led by the top of the order.
Crow-Armstrong went 0-4 with two strikeouts, but everyone else did just enough.
It's not the way that Chicago is currently constructed to win games, but they have now shown that it is possible for them to win tight contests.
With a couple additions to the bullpen at the trade deadline, that could make winning in this fashion even more achievable, a scary notion for the rest of the league.