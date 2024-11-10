Contract Uncertainty Looms for Underrated Washington Nationals Free Agent Pitcher
The Washington Nationals are a team that many people expect to be big spenders during the offseason.
General manager Mike Rizzo is not shying away from those industry rumors, as he is ready to upgrade the roster with established veterans. Atop that list would be a reunion with star outfielder Juan Soto, who is going to be a hot commodity on the market.
The Nationals could also be in the market for some starting pitching help. Veterans Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams are both hitting free agency, clearing even more money from their books to allocate elsewhere.
Nothing has been decided officially about the future of those players, but most signs point to Corbin moving on. He has not been great the last few years and Washington would probably prefer to stick with one of their younger arms over him.
The same cannot be said about Williams.
He made only 13 starts in 2024 but was stellar. The veteran righty recorded a 2.03 ERA across 66.2 innings with 59 strikeouts. It was a strong bounceback from a 2023 campaign in which he surrendered 34 home runs, the most in baseball.
His market will be an interesting one to keep an eye on. He has experience as a starter and coming out of the bullpen, providing a team with versatility depending on what may be needed throughout a marathon season.
Williams isn’t a high-strikeout pitcher but does a good job of limiting walks and hard contact. He will be 32 years old when the 2025 campaign gets going, and his injury history could limit how much money he receives.
However, a multi-year deal does seem within reach, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. The MLB expert shared that Williams is projected to receive a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason.
“Williams found success this year throwing his upper-80s fastballs the least often of his career, instead leaning on his slider and changeup. Like Matt Boyd, there isn't a long track record of throwing hard or throwing 100-plus innings, but even a coin-flip chance at being a good innings-eater with a shot of providing a season of No. 3 starter value for the team that signs him means a multi-year deal in this market.”
That kind of upsize is tantalizing. Receiving middle-of-the-rotation production for only $10 million annually would be a steal for whoever is lucky enough to land him. That AAV would still put him outside the top 60 in baseball.
Washington should certainly consider bringing him back into the mix even if they go shopping at the top of the market for a starter such as Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell.