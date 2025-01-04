Could Washington Nationals Pursue Trade With Cardinals for Nolan Arenado?
The Washington Nationals have yet to make a significant splash this winter despite their window of contention beginning to creep open.
They added Josh Bell, who will likely act as the primary designated hitter, as well as adding first baseman Nathaniel Lowe via trade from the Texas Rangers.
However, the Nationals' clear and obvious need remains at third base where their options both internally and externally in the free agency market remain incredibly slim.
While Washington waits on its third-ranked prospect and third baseman of the future, Brady House, to develop, they will have to solve the issue of the hot corner if they hope to contend in a very crowded and talented National League East.
One option that could, and perhaps even should, be in play is a trade for St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.
At 33 years old, Arenado still has plenty left in the tank and remains a premium option at third base. He won the Platinum Glove six times in a row from 2017-2022, and despite a down year in 2024, still holds an OPS+ of 120 (MLB avg. 100).
Couple that with the fact the Cardinals have mentioned potentially eating $14 million of his contract, one that makes him a free agent after the 2027 MLB season, and it could make sense.
Washington is in a similar position as the Rangers were prior to signing both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager ahead of the 2022 MLB season. The following year, the Rangers unexpectedly contended and made a miraculous postseason run that saw them win the 2023 World Series.
Adding a proven star to the roster could help the Nationals fast forward their rebuild all while giving House the opportunity to develop into a star with little pressure of thrusting him into a role he may not yet be ready for.
Of course, the issue lies with Arenado's no-trade clause and whether or not he would want to take a risk in spending his remaining years with Washington and the potential for never winning a World Series in his career.
However, if the Nationals could pull off such a trade, it would help usher in a new era of baseball for the franchise.
Perhaps even a run like the Rangers had in 2023 would be in the cards.