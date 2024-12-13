Cardinals Eat Over $14M Of Nolan Arenado's Contract In Trade Pitch With NL East Foe
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado to eliminate his hefty contract from the payroll while providing the slugger an opportunity to win a World Series.
Arenado's contract, which includes a no-trade clause, has three years and $74 million remaining. However, the five-time Silver Slugger will accept a trade to the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, or LA Angels.
Moving Arenado could be challenging, so the Cardinals might eat a significant portion of his contract to trade him to the National League East.
"I think he will, and I'll say he winds up with the (Philadelphia) Phillies, possibly along with closer Ryan Helsley," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Thursday when asked if Arenado will be traded this winter. "A deal for Arenado would of course mean a likely trade of Alec Bohm, which itself seems to be a strong possibility. Citizens Bank Park wouldn't be a bad fit for Arenado's pull-power tendencies, and he's still useful with the glove."
Arenado has been linked to the Phillies on several occasions. Following Bohm's disastrous performance during this year's postseason, Philadelphia could be inclined to trade for the Cardinals' 10-time Gold Glove defender.
"I certainly assume the Cardinals will kick in significant cash, possibly enough to drive Arenado's remaining commitment down below $50 million," Perry continued. "The (Colorado) Rockies still owe $10 million on the $74 million he has left on his contract."
Perry's trade proposal has the Cardinals eating over $14 million of Arenado's contract. Although St. Louis is looking to reduce payroll and eliminate the eight-time All-Star contract, which would significantly clear spending room, paying that much for a player on another team might not be in the franchise's best interest.
Understandably, Arenado endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, lowering his trade value. However, he remains one of the league's most elite defenders and has an offensive pedigree that proves he's worth trading for. It would be surprising to see the Cardinals eat over $10 million to move the six-time Platinum Glove third baseman.
