Five Washington Nationals Top Prospects to Watch at MLB Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals are unlikely to trade many prospects at the MLB trade deadline, which comes on July 31.
But it doesn't mean the Nationals won't get calls from teams around the league inquiring about the availability of certain prospects. It's also possible that the Nationals might use some prospects to help get larger deals done.
High-level prospects like pitcher Travis Sykora, who was just promoted to Double-A Harrisburg, is likely untouchable. But there could be other players in the system that would interest MLB teams and could be dealt under the right circumstances.
More News: Five Washington Nationals Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
Here are five Nationals prospects teams could inquire about and could be dealt. For the purposes of this piece, only prospects that haven't made their Major League debut were considered.
SS Seaver King
Under what circumstances should the Nationals trade their first-round pick from last year? Only the right circumstances.
King can play shortstop or third base, but his path theoretically looks blocked by C.J. Abrams and Brady House, respectively. Washington could work to convert him to a different position or use him as a chip to bring in some Major League-ready starting pitching that could help them for the next couple of years.
The good news is that King's bat has come around and he's now a more attractive trade option.
More News: Kyle Finnegan Gives His Thoughts on Struggles of Young Nationals Relievers
INF Cayden Wallace
Wallace is listed as a third baseman, and he has the same issue as King. House, who was promoted last month, is the player Washington hopes will be their third baseman of the future.
Wallace is at Double-A Harrisburg and is likely a year away from being a potential Major League player. Under the right circumstances, he could yield pitching help.
INF Yohandy Morales
Morales is in his third year in the Washington system and he’s at Triple-Rochester. He's been a solid hitter all three years in the system, but the power numbers the Nationals were hoping for haven't come yet.
More News: Nationals Have Two Prospects Heading to MLB All-Star Futures Game This Season
He's projected as either a first baseman or a third baseman. House would appear to block his path at third. But Nathaniel Lowe only has one more year of team control, and it's easy to see Morales become the starting first baseman in 2027. For that reason, the Nationals might be hesitant to deal.
RHP Marquis Grisson Jr.
He's about to get a prime time showcase in the MLB Futures Game later this month. The son of former MLB infielder Marquis Grissom Sr., the youngster has risen to Triple-A Rochester in the last year.
If he has a great showcase in Atlanta, teams might come calling for a pitcher that is close to being MLB ready.
More News: Top NCAA Coach Thinks Nationals' First Overall Pick in MLB Draft Is Clear
C Kevin Bazzell
The Nationals have three catchers among their top 30 prospects at MLB Pipeline, and Bazzell is the furthest one away, currently at Class A Fredericksburg.
If the Nationals make a big deal for a pitcher like Kyle Finnegan, a player like Bazzell would be a suitable throw in to get a larger deal done.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.