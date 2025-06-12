Former Nationals Superstar Ties Citi Field Record Against Team He Debuted With
It may seem like a lifetime ago now, but there was a point when MLB superstar Juan Soto was still an up-and-coming 20-something-year-old who had just led the Washington Nationals to their first World Series in franchise history.
It's been a long road since that fateful 2019 season, though, and in the years since, Soto has blossomed into an international superstar and one of the faces of the MLB.
He's also cashed in big time as well, signing a record-breaking deal with the Nationals' bitter rivals in the New York Mets just last offseason that made him their franchise cornerstone for the next 15 years.
Soto hasn't quite lived up to the lofty expectations placed on him so far this season, but he has been heating up as of late. He also just tied a pretty remarkable record at his new home ballpark as well, and he did so against the team that gave him his first shot in the MLB.
Facing off against Washington in Queens for the second game of a three game set, Soto launched a monster homer over the left field wall, which marked his fourth straight game at Citi Field with a long ball.
According to Mets' beat writer Mike Mayer, with this moon shot, Soto became tied for the most consecutive games with a home run in Citi Field history at four.
This record-tying blast came on the heels of Soto's monster home run on Tuesday night against the Nationals in the series opener. If he can manage to hit one out in the series finale on Thursday night, then he'll have set a very impressive record against his former team.
Seeing one of the best players in baseball flourish for a division rival will likely always sting for Washington, especially when said player started his career off in a Nationals uniform.
Be that as it may, there's hardly any bad blood between Soto and the Washington faithful, given that he helped lead them to the promised land back in 2019.
He also netted the team several of their current young stars when he was traded to San Diego back in 2022, including James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore.
All in all, it appears that things have worked out pretty well for both Soto and his former team. Now, they'll be battling it out multiple times a year for the next decade and a half.
