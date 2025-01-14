Free Agent Slugger Follows Washington Nationals Stars As Decision Looms
The Washington Nationals have had a busy offseason and could be in on yet another free agent.
Former San Diego Padres slugger Jurickson Profar is one of the top remaining unsigned players and his recent social media activity could be pointing to some of the teams involved in his market.
Nationals fan @iletmykpop posted on X that Profar had recently followed current Washington stars MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams on Instagram.
He also recently followed Boston Red Sox up-and-comer Ceddanne Rafaela, per @matthewcrory on X.
Both teams make sense as landing spots for Profar and this could be a result of some player recruitment taking place.
While it is certainly no official sign that the Nationals targeting him in free agency, it does raise some eyebrows.
Profar has had an interesting baseball career since debuting back in 2012 at just 19. He was a highly coveted international signing out of Curacao after leading his home to the Little League World Series as a youngster.
The Texas Rangers gave him the opportunity to play shortstop and thus became his home. He spent the first few years bouncing between the Majors and minors while he found his footing.
He didn't truly break out in MLB until 2018 where he had a .254/.335/.458 slash line with 20 home runs. That was short-lived, though, as the next few years of his career had very mixed results.
Last season, though, he finally put together another stellar campaign. He posted a .280/.380/.459 slash line with 24 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He also drew a career-high 76 walks. It was easily his best season of baseball.
The 31-year-old now sits as one of the top free agents in baseball, hoping to build off of his last campaign.
It is risky, given that it was a standout season that was preceded by a few years of mediocrity. There will be some guaranteed interest in him, though, given that he has shown the talent and is a very versatile defender.
He can and has played virtually every position on the field. Luckily for Washington, his worst results have come in the outfield. That is where he spent all of last year, pretty much, but is not at all a need for the Nationals.
If Washington does indeed sign him, he will likely figure into the equation at third base. Brady House could get called up next year, but they might not want to put all of their eggs in one basket.
Profar could also just be a top-tier utility man that fills in gaps wherever they need on any given day.