Nationals All-Star Named Great Fit for Boston Red Sox Ahead of Trade Deadline
It has been a very disappointing season for the Washington Nationals, who are going to be sellers at the trade deadline.
Coming into the year, the Nationals were a team that many were hoping would finally be taking a step forward after years of rebuilding. Unfortunately, that has not been the case this campaign, and the team once again is well under .500.
Despite having some young talent, things aren’t clicking for Washington, who find themselves in last place in the National League East.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the team is going to have a couple of veterans who will likely be dealt. However, they might also look to have more of a reset by trading some young talent that is still under team control.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore being an excellent fit for the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline.
“While the general sense is that Gore won't go anywhere, the Nationals are, at the very least, listening -- and that warrants a spot atop the list regardless of the minimal likelihood interim general manager Mike DeBartolo deals him.”
While Gore is still under team control for the next few years, the Nationals don’t seem to be going anywhere soon, and by the time they are ready to compete, the southpaw might be a free agent.
So far this season, the All-Star pitcher has totaled a 4-10 record, 3.52 ERA, and 144 strikeouts. It has certainly been a breakout year for the former first-round pick, but his performance hasn’t helped Washington win more games.
With the team willing to listen to offers, the Red Sox are a contender that could use a pitcher of the caliber of Gore.
With the southpaw making the NL All-Star team and having multiple years of team control, the asking price would be massive. However, Boston has been able to create an incredible group of young talent, and with a surplus of prospects, could look to get aggressive and make a move.
Over the winter, the team was able to acquire another southpaw in Garrett Crochet. If they were able to pair these two dynamic young left-handers together, they could have an excellent duo for years to come.
While it is still unlikely that the Nationals will trade Gore this summer, listening to offers does make a lot of sense. This is still a franchise that is in need of adding more talent, and trading the southpaw could help expedite that.
