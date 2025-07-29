Nationals Michael Soroka Has One Last Golden Opportunity To Increase Trade Value
With the MLB trade deadline set for July 31, time is ticking on the Washington Nationals to make the most of what is another lost season.
Several of their offseason moves have not panned out as well as they had hoped, leading to some underwhelming performances on the field.
Alas, the opportunity to brighten their long-term outlook still exists. The front office has an opportunity to flip some of the players on the roster, turning them into prospects who could develop into MLB-level contributors.
One of the players whom the Nationals will be receiving calls on and looking to trade is veteran pitcher Michael Soroka.
Signed to a one-year, $9 million deal in free agency, Washington quickly announced after signing him that he would be given a chance to compete for a job in the starting rotation.
It is a role Soroka held earlier in his career, but he had transitioned, successfully, to the bullpen with the Chicago White Sox last year.
Unfortunately, his 2025 campaign was derailed almost instantly when he was injured in his regular-season debut with the Nationals.
He missed more than a month, getting injured on March 31 and returning on May 7.
The results have been a mixed bag, but Soroka has shown enough that teams will be inquiring about his availability ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Washington can’t expect a top prospect in return, but Soroka does have some value, which he can increase in what could be the final start of his Washington tenure tonight against the Houston Astros.
A good outing against a strong team leading the American League West could be exactly what is needed to get a deal over the finish line with another franchise around the league.
Plenty of teams would be interested in Soroka as a backend innings-eater in the rotation who has the upside to perform like a No. 3.
In three out of his last five outings, he has thrown at least five innings and allowed only one earned run. His strikeout numbers have ticked up and his 4.05 FIP is certainly respectable.
Another reason Soroka is going to have value is the versatility that he brings to the table.
He is starting games for the Nationals right now, and will likely be acquired to do the same. But near the end of the season and in the playoffs, he can be transitioned into a reliever once again.
Possessing the ability to succeed in both roles as a multi-inning threat in the postseason is something that will appeal to contenders, with roster decisions being even more difficult in October.
