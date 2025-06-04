Nationals Barely Crack Former MLB Executive’s List of Most Likely Deadline Sellers
After closing May out on a four-game winning streak, the Washington Nationals have not been able to carry that success over into June.
The team lost their series finale to the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping Game 1 of a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs.
This was another opportunity for the Nationals to measure themselves against one of the elite teams in baseball, with the Cubs leading the National League Central currently.
While Washington has some incredible pieces to build around, they are still at least a year away from being a legitimate playoff contender. There is just too much inconsistency on their roster still, both in the lineup and on the mound.
Will Nationals Be Sellers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline?
It is one of the reasons why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has listed them amongst the MLB teams most likely to be sellers ahead of this year’s trade deadline.
Trading away some of their veteran players would be the smart thing to do, further bolstering an ever-improving farm system that will include the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB draft.
The focus of the Nationals should be on internal development and seeing who will be part of the core moving forward.
Moving veterans on expiring deals, such as starting pitchers Michael Soroka, closer Kyle Finnegan, setup man Andrew Chafin and designated hitter Josh Bell, would make a lot of sense.
Trading those players away would open up roster spots and playing time for younger guys who are looking to prove themselves at the Major League level.
Washington is only five games behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who are holding the final wild card spot in the NL currently, but have four other teams that would need to be jumped ahead of them in the standings.
Remaining competitive would be a nice step in the right direction for what has been a lengthy rebuild.
However, the Nationals aren’t in a position to upgrade the roster and make a push for a playoff spot this year.
Selling and stocking up on as many assets as possible heading into the winter is the way to go, setting the stage for splashes to be made next year.