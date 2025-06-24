Nationals Can Help LSU Star Kade Anderson Make MLB Draft History
LSU pitcher Kade Anderson is a national champion. With that comes the chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
That pick is held by the Washington Nationals, who could use accomplished pitching in their farm system and a player with an advanced skill set that reminds his Tigers head coach, Jay Johnson, of an LSU pitcher for the 2023 national title team — Paul Skenes.
He went No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023. In less than a season, Skenes was in the Majors, starting for the National League in the All-Star Game and winning NL rookie of the year honors.
Those are high expectations for Anderson to meet, perhaps too high. But if the Nationals do take him No. 1 overall, the hope is that the left-hander will become a rotation fixture at some point.
Plus, as Baseball America points out, the Nats could help Anderson make history in a couple of areas.
First, if taken, he would be just the sixth left-handed pitcher to be selected No. 1 overall. That list includes David Clyde (1973), Floyd Bannister (1976), Brien Taylor (1991), David Price (2007) and Brady Aiken (2014).
Second, if taken, he would be the first college pitcher to be taken No. 1 overall after having had Tommy John surgery.
Anderson had the surgery in April of 2022 when he was still at St. Paul’s High School in Madisonville, La.
It would be a significant first — and a big reason why the Nationals might be cautious of selecting him No. 1 overall.
His numbers across the board were brilliant. He is 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts. He took the ball in Game 1 of just about every weekend series for the Tigers. He struck out 180 and walked 35 in 119 innings. Baseball America pointed out he threw more innings than any college pitcher in 2025.
In Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series championship finals against Coastal Carolina. He threw a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out 10 as the Tigers won, 1-0, to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
He also threw 130 pitches.
The Nationals have been tied primarily to two players in mock drafts — Anderson and high school infielder Ethan Holliday, the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.