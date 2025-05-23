Nationals Could Acquire Affordable Bullpen Arm If They Keep Kyle Finnegan
Kyle Finnegan has been at the nucleus of trade rumors all season with many believing that the Washington Nationals will be sellers at the deadline. But the offense has had an exceptional week, and it's hard to project exactly where the team will be come July. All to say: the Nationals being buyers is not off the table.
If that's the case, Washington should move in the other direction and look to find support behind Finnegan for what has been one of the worst bullpens in baseball, according to FanGraphs - the unit ranks No. 29 in ERA, WHIP, walks per nine innings, and hits per nine innings.
Trading for bullpen pieces that can immediately impact your team can cost a lot in the way of prospects, something the Nationals might not want to do. Ideally, they'll find value that they can afford without having to give up big chunks of their farm system.
One of those arms might be on a team already looking to sell.
Jake Bird is one of the few highlights of the Colorado Rockies' pitching staff. The 29-year-old has a 1.86 ERA with 35 strikeouts and just six earned runs in 29 innings of work. According to Baseball Savant, Bird's Breaking Run Value is in the 98th percentile, making his slider and curveball two of the more effective pitches in the MLB.
Bird has one career save since joining the majors in 2022, so he wouldn't have to adjust to a new role behind Finnegan.
The Rockies are 8-41, meaning selling off pieces is already on the horizon. Bird's contract is a 1-year, $770,000 deal that can be moved very easily without impacting Washington's payroll in any significant way. It's a move they could make very easily while still having plenty of room for other transactions.