Nationals Could Acquire Affordable Bullpen Arm If They Keep Kyle Finnegan

If the Washington Nationals find themselves in a position where they can justify keeping Kyle Finnegan, they should follow up by finding value to support him.

May 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Jake Bird (59) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field.
Kyle Finnegan has been at the nucleus of trade rumors all season with many believing that the Washington Nationals will be sellers at the deadline. But the offense has had an exceptional week, and it's hard to project exactly where the team will be come July. All to say: the Nationals being buyers is not off the table.

If that's the case, Washington should move in the other direction and look to find support behind Finnegan for what has been one of the worst bullpens in baseball, according to FanGraphs - the unit ranks No. 29 in ERA, WHIP, walks per nine innings, and hits per nine innings.

Trading for bullpen pieces that can immediately impact your team can cost a lot in the way of prospects, something the Nationals might not want to do. Ideally, they'll find value that they can afford without having to give up big chunks of their farm system.

One of those arms might be on a team already looking to sell.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jake Bird throwing a pitch in a purple uniform against the San Diego Padres.
Apr 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird (59) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. / David Frerker-Imagn Images

Jake Bird is one of the few highlights of the Colorado Rockies' pitching staff. The 29-year-old has a 1.86 ERA with 35 strikeouts and just six earned runs in 29 innings of work. According to Baseball Savant, Bird's Breaking Run Value is in the 98th percentile, making his slider and curveball two of the more effective pitches in the MLB.

Bird has one career save since joining the majors in 2022, so he wouldn't have to adjust to a new role behind Finnegan.

The Rockies are 8-41, meaning selling off pieces is already on the horizon. Bird's contract is a 1-year, $770,000 deal that can be moved very easily without impacting Washington's payroll in any significant way. It's a move they could make very easily while still having plenty of room for other transactions.

