Nationals Were Smart To Take Advantage of Jumpy Angels at MLB Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals were clear-cut sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year and were looking to extract as much value as possible from some of the veterans on the team.
With an interim general manager in Mike DeBartolo running the show, it was going to be interesting to see just how many moves the Nationals were going to make and the magnitude of them.
Rumors swirled that they were listening to calls on ace MacKenzie Gore, but it never felt like anything was particularly close. There was no pressure to move him at this point, and they can revisit things in the winter when more teams will be interested.
More News: What Plans Do Nationals Have for Veteran Slugger Josh Bell the Rest of Season?
What DeBartolo did was maximize some good performances from veterans who were acquired this offseason for very little money.
Amed Rosario, who had a resurgent 2025 after some down years, was flipped to the New York Yankees in a perfect buy low, sell high scenario.
Washington did the same with relief pitchers Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia, both of whom didn’t begin the campaign with the franchise.
More News: Nationals Claim Improving Tigers Pitcher PJ Poulin Off Waivers
Chafin began 2025 in the Detroit Tigers’ minor league system before being released and joining the Nationals. Garcia was claimed on waivers during the season.
Both performed well enough that they generated interest ahead of the MLB trade deadline and were packaged in a deal, being sent to the Los Angeles Angels.
The return wasn’t anything too crazy, with Washington acquiring left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and minor league first baseman Sam Brown.
More News: Nationals Miguel Cairo Praises Rookie Pitcher Who Has Golden Opportunity Ahead of Him
But the fact the Nationals turned two players essentially signed off the scrap heap who combined to make 36 appearances with the franchise into two controllable players is a win.
Washington took full advantage of the over-eagerness that the Angels showcased again ahead of the deadline, receiving the superlative of “Worst job of standing pat” by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
“Regardless, they were a team that should have been sellers in this market. Closer Kenley Jansen and left fielder Taylor Ward could have been used to net strong prospect returns, helping expedite their path to contention. The Angels are not good enough to make the playoffs this year,” he wrote.
More News: Nationals Relief Pitcher Showing Incredible Velocity Increase Returning From Injury
Their jumpiness is something teams around the league can take advantage of annually, with the front office not being willing to restock the farm system and constantly pushing younger players through the system aggressively.
The Nationals are certainly happy with that, turning two players who weren’t in their plans beyond 2025 into two controllable assets.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.