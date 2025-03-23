Nationals Manager Under Pressure with ‘Critical Juncture Ahead’ This Season
The Washington Nationals haven’t done much winning on the field since winning the World Series in 2019.
Since that point they have endured five consecutive losing seasons, with 71 victories being the most in a single campaign. A .425 winning percentage is far from ideal, which makes it all the more impressive that manager Dave Martinez has held onto the job this long.
He took over as the team’s manager in 2018, following in the footsteps of the great Dusty Baker, who had the job for two years.
After winning 82 games in his first year at the helm, Martinez oversaw a 93-win campaign in Year 2 with the championship to cap it off.
That was the last time the team had a winning campaign and despite the struggles, the organizaiton has not lost confidence in their leader.
“Martinez has survived five consecutive losing campaigns in the wake of Washington’s sole World Series title in 2019, with the club consistently projecting outward confidence in him,” wrote Will Laws of Sports Illustrated.
Entering his eighth year on the job, there will be pressure on the veteran manager to start leading his team to legitimate improvements on the field.
The potential is certainly there with a lot of high-upside young players just scratching the surface of their potential.
Emerging star left fielder James Wood has looked excellent in spring training and taking his game to the next level. He has been smashing the ball, showcasing his incredible combination of power and athleticism.
Right fielder Dylan Crews is one of the highest rated prospects entering the year and carries All-Star potential himself. The only thing he is lacknig currently is experience, selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 MLB and playing only 135 minor league games before making his Big Leagues debut.
Development will be the name of the game for Martinez, as he needs to prove worthy of being retained beyond his current contract.
“But this is the last guaranteed year of his contract — the Nationals hold a club option for 2026 — and some tangible progress in the club’s rebuild is likely necessary for Martinez on the heels of consecutive 71-win seasons,” Laws added.
Several veteran additions were made to the team that will help raise their floor.
Nathaniel Lowe is a nice upgrade at first base and Josh Bell will provide insurance there while handling most of the designated hitter at-bats. Paul DeJong adds legitimate power to the back half of the lineup as the starting third baseman as well.
Trevor Williams and Michael Soroka provide stability to the starting rotation and re-signing Kyle Finnegan along with the additions of Jorge Lopez and Lucas Sims to the backend of the bullpen wre all solid additions as well.
If the Nationals can push toward 78 wins, Martinez’s job should be safe given how much the organization likes him.
Should have not happen, Washington will have a very appealing job opening with a great young foundation and money to spend in free agency.