Nationals Outmatched As Brewers Post Largest Weekend Run Total in Decades
The Washington Nationals unfortunately had to start off their month against the best team in baseball -- the Milwaukee Brewers.
Not only were they swept, but they lost in record-breaking fashion.
The Brewers not only scored 38 runs during this weekend set for an average of nearly 13 per contest, but they also scored the most runs in franchise history over a three-game span since 1999, per MLBStats.
Milwaukee outscored Washington 38-14, embarrassing the Nationals on their home field.
This was the first series that had been played since the trade deadline where Washington sold most of their veterans whose contracts were about to expire, including relievers Kyle Finnegan, Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia and starting pitcher Michael Soroka.
Washington needed to add more future assets to their organization, so they flipped their veterans to acquire some other teams' better prospects.
While that is good for the future, that also left quite the gap to be filled going into their series against the Brewers.
The first contest told the story of all three games of this set when Milwaukee posted 16 runs.
Mitchell Parker went four innings where he allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits with only three strikeouts. While that wasn't a great start by any means, the bullpen also gave up six more earned runs with two others coming unearned because of errors.
Before this set, it appeared like Washington was on the uphill swing of things. They were 6-6 after the All-Star break, but this series could be the unfortunate tale of the rest of the season for the Nationals.
With a roster that his depleted and a young core leading the way, Washington is once again playing for the future to close out the remainder of their campaign.
