Nationals Promote Another Prospect, Assign Two Rookies Their Affiliate Team
The Washington Nationals have had a difficult 2025 season in many regards, but despite that, with their young core producing at a strong level, they at least have some hope for the future to build around.
James Wood, CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and Dylan Crews make up some of the current group, and with more prospects on the way, there is a chance for this to be a competitive team soon.
With their 2025 MLB draft class being rather impressive, there is more room to grow as a franchise.
Some players will start out at a higher affiliate level than others, with some starting as low as the complex league depending on how the franchise views them.
Recently, the Nationals moved the No. 5-ranked prospect in their system, Alex Clemmey, up to Double-A Harrisburg, signifying his second promotion since being drafted back in 2023.
Three more moves have since come out shortly after that, including two 2025 selections being assigned to their teams and one 2024 selection being promoted to a new level.
With how rapidly things have been moving for Washington in terms of prospects, this seems to just be another step towards progressing for the club overall.
Which Prospects Are On the Move?
According to a report from Bobby Blanco of MASN, in addition to the Clemmey promotion, the team also promoted No. 21-ranked prospect Jackson Kent to Double-A.
In addition to those two moves, the team also sent two 2025 rookies to their first pro team, as second-round pick Ethan Petry and 15th-round pick Jacob Walsh both head to Single-A Fredericksburg.
This was all pretty much expected in the grand scheme of things.
Petry and Walsh both are developmental prospects who need time and leeway to learn, so Single-A makes a ton of sense for their future. As for the two promotions, Clemmey had been out-performing his competition by a long shot, and Kent, while still developing a bit statistically, has shown enough flashes to earn himself another promotion.
Hopefully, all four of these moves will end up panning out in the long run, as all of these prospects are crucial to the long-term success of the franchise.
Hitting on as many young talents as possible can lead to a more rapid turnaround for any team, and the Nationals could desperately use another wave of players to build around.