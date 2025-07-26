Nationals Prospect Cade Cavalli Makes Latest Case for Promotion to Majors
Last week, Washington Nationals interim general manager Mike DeBartolo said he needed to see more consistency from starting pitcher Cade Cavalli.
Cavalli, who is pitching for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings, put together an interesting six-inning start on Friday, highlighted by the fact that he didn’t allow a walk.
He did give up 10 hits and four runs. But he also struck out seven as his ERA went up to 5.90.
Still, it is progress. The last time the right-hander threw six innings, or more was on June 20 against Lehigh Valley. In that game, against the Philadelphia Phillies’ top affiliate, he allowed five hits and two runs. He struck out five and walked three.
If the Nationals trade one of their starting pitchers, Cavalli is one of the minor league starters that could be called up to assume the spot. The most likely veteran to be dealt at the deadline is Michael Soroka, who is a free agent after the year.
The Nationals are reportedly getting a lot of interest about their ace MacKenzie Gore, who made the All-Star team and has two years of team control left. But the Nats are unlikely to move him as he is a part of the core of their team — unless the return is too good to pass up.
Entering Friday’s game, Cavalli was 4-5 with a 5.06 ERA, with 65 strikeouts and 30 walks in 64 innings.
The former first-round pick in 2020 has just one Major League appearance, which came in 2022 when he made one start for the Nationals and gave up six runs and seven hits in 4.1 innings. Still, he’s been regularly listed among the Nationals’ Top 30 prospects since he was drafted out of Oklahoma.
Cavalli missed all of 2023 and most of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Former Washington general manager Mike Rizzo made it clear this spring that the goal was to call Cavalli up at some point this season. But, the Nats have also committed to limiting his workload, though it’s not clear what that limit is.
DeBartolo said when he took over that having Cavalli joining the Major League staff was still the plan but wouldn’t commit to a time frame.
The trade deadline may be just the trick to get Cavalli back to the Majors.
