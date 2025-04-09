Nationals Should Make Key Change With Their Everyday Designated Hitter Role
The Washington Nationals offense has turned a corner with a slugger coming off the bench to act as a spark plug.
Now, it may be hard to take him out of the lineup.
One of the breakout players from the end of last season was outfielder Alex Call, who posted a .333/.375/.507 slash line in August. He didn't start the year in the lineup, but has made the most of his chances.
Call has a .467/.556/.600 slash line through the first five games he has played this year at the time of writing, and the Nationals are 3-1 in games that he has a hit in.
The fact that it has been consistent over a solid stretch is a bit of a surprising development given how his MLB career started.
He was drafted back in 2016 and didn't make his debut until 2022.
Washington claimed him off the waivers that same year and he has bounced between the Majors and minors since then.
Over his first two campaigns, he posted a .209/.314/.331 slash line with an OPS+ of 82. In the 35 games since, those number roses to .360/.443/.535 and 179.
He doesn't hit for power, but he gets on base, which has been a struggle for the Nationals this season.
While it might seem easy to keep him in the lineup, it won't be that way all year long.
Call is getting a solid shot right now thanks to center fielder Jacob Young's slower start.
When Call is in, Dylan Crews gets shifted into center field.
Washington will continue to put Young into games because of his incredible defense. But on those days, it will hurt the offense with Call out.
One way they could keep getting Call into games would be to slot him in at designated hitter.
The 30-year-old doesn't play great defense, so that could be a great spot for him.
Right now, the everyday designated hitter is the slugging Josh Bell, who was brought back on a one-year deal this offseason.
Bell has struggled with a .152/.300/.303 slash line and just one home run through the first 10 games.
During Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they put James Wood at the DH spot with Call in left field. That could work too, if Wood is willing to comply with a designated hitter role on certain occasions.
Bottom line, the Nationals should be doing everything they can to get Call into the lineup every day.