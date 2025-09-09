Nationals Slugger Josh Bell Plans to 'Ride the Wave' After Latest Victory
After such a stunning victory on Monday night, the Washington Nationals are on on a high. Having defeated the Miami Marlins 15-7, they are on track to secure yet another series win.
The Nationals were a bit of a slow burn early on, but that didn't stop Luis García Jr. from hitting his 55th career home run during the second inning, immediately placing Washington on the board 1-0. The Marlins quickly followed suit with a run shortly after, leaving the teams tied. In an effort to gain traction, the Nationals took their game to the next level.
During the fourth, García scored another run, providing a slight lead for the franchise. It wasn't until the fifth inning when bats really started to heat up.
The magic began once infielder Josh Bell stepped up to the plate. It became evident that Washington was likely to dominate — the rest was history.
Bell Paves Way to Victory With Two Homers
As soon as the fifth inning approached, the Nationals were fired up, starting with Bell who hit a single to right field, reeling in a run from CJ Abrams. Not too long after, Riley Adams hit another single and allowed Bell to score his first run of the game, later followed by additional runs posted by Daylen Lile and a third by García.
The flurry didn't stop there. During the sixth, Bell, smacked a home run to left center field, opening up the opportunity for James Wood to score. Once the top of the seventh approached, he homered for a second time, bringing the score up to 13-2, including CJ Abrams' run.
This marked Bell's 19th home run this season. To make matters more impressive, his homers on Monday took place on both sides of the plate — a rare feat to accomplish.
In an interview with Nationals on MASNBell explained that he is planning to "ride the wave" with the intention of continuing to produce these results. He feels that the high level of momentum started in Chicago when Washington defeated the Cubs.
Bell has carried an optimistic mindset with him throughout the season, which has not faltered at any point.
The Nationals will be facing Miami for three more games this week with their next matchup taking place on Tuesday. After sweeping the series last week, hopes are held high for Washington as they attempt to win this set on their opponent's territory.