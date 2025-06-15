Nationals Welcome Bruce the Bat Dog for His MLB Debut
In the minor leagues, every team is looking for ways to engage fans at the park. But it doesn’t always translate to the Majors.
But dogs? Dogs always bring out the crowds.
The Washington Nationals hosted pups at the park day at Nationals Park and, as part of the promotion, they called up Bruce the Bat Dog from Triple-A Rochester.
Who is Bruce the Bat Dog?
Bruce is a golden retriever who is nearly two years old who fetches bats during games for the Rochester Red Wings.
Most teams use bat boys or bat girls. Rochester uses Bruce.
Earlier in the week, the Nationals announced on social media that Bruce had been “promoted” to make his Major League debut on Saturday. Washington did so with one of those “hidden camera” videos teams use when players get called up for the first time.
The Nationals even got Red Wings manager Matt LeCroy to join in.
Washington also got Rochester’s general manager, Dan Mason, to issue a statement to make it feel official.
"Our fans and front office are always excited to see our players get promoted to the Nationals, but Bruce’s promotion is a historic call-up to the big leagues that he richly deserves," said Mason. "Nobody makes people smile more than Bruce, and I’m sure he’ll do a WOOFtastic job for the Nats! He has proven himself to be ready for the show in a very short time and has earned the phenom status that has been bestowed upon him."
Bruce arrived at the park on Saturday morning and showed off for the camera wearing a bandana.
The Nationals gave him a gift bag and traded out his bandana for a new one featuring the team’s logo and an MLB debut patch. It was the same debut patch that players wear on their uniforms when they make their debut.
Later, Bruce had to go to work.
After all, his job in Rochester is to fetch bats. So, after his introduction to the crowd, it was time for him to fetch a bat.
It was, well, a bit of an adventure.
Washington hoped that Bruce’s presence would not only encourage more participants for pups at the park, but also prompt potential dog parents to adopt dogs.
A local animal shelter, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, was set up in section 143 with dogs ready for adoption.
