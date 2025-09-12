Nationals Would Be Wise to Utilize Six-Man Rotation for Rest of Season
The Washington Nationals got their ace, MacKenzie Gore, back on Thursday.
That was a positive for this club in a month where they have actually performed well, sweeping the Miami Marlins to start September before winning two of three against the Chicago Cubs. That momentum carried over into their second matchup with the Marlins when the Nationals won the first two contests, but they dropped the last two to split the four-game set.
Gore was on the mound for Washington in the finale, making his return after going on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. The team planned all along for the breakout left-hander to pitch again before the campaign ended, but it was good to see him actually return and start a major league game.
With roughly two-and-a-half weeks to go in the regular season, the Nationals are figuring out how they want to structure their rotation now that Gore is back. A six-man unit is on the table, and that's exactly how they should operate to close out the year.
Nationals Should Use Six-Man Rotation To Finish Season
There are multiple reasons why that should be Washington's strategy going forward, but the first is to limit the number of innings Gore will throw for the remainder of the year.
They already avoided potential disaster when it comes to his shoulder inflammation, as something more severe could have carried over into the 2026 season or at least limited the work he would have been able to do during the winter.
If Gore hadn't missed two weeks of action, he would have gone well over his career high in innings pitched. And even with that time on the shelf, there's a chance he still surpasses the 166 1/3 frames he threw last year. He's already proven that he can lead this rotation as the ace despite the second half struggles he's had. So ensuring he is as healthy as possible heading into next season is what should be the priority.
Beyond that, the other reasons they should use a six-man are more from a developmental and organizational perspective, with the team needing to get eyes on as many performances as possible to make decisions about the future of this staff.
Cade Cavalli needs as many reps as possible after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Brad Lord's evaluation is still out after strong showings during the first part of his outings before facing a batting order for the third time. Jake Irvin and Mitchell Parker have regressed, but a strong close would help their case heading into 2026. And Andrew Alvarez has flashed some solid stuff in his two starts with a 1.86 ERA.
All of that is why the Nationals should stick with a six-man rotation for the rest of the year, giving themselves a chance to see who can play their way into a starting role next season while also saving the arm of their best pitcher.