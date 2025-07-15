Nationals Young Superstar Showed Off His Elite Power in the Home Run Derby
Perhaps the biggest bright spot in what's otherwise been a very disappointing season for the Washington Nationals has been the emergence of star slugger James Wood.
Much like former star Nationals youngsters like Bryce Harper and Juan Soto, Wood has already begun to show the markings of a bona fide superstar early in his tenure with the team.
This immense talent has, in turn, led to the 21-year-old being named to his first NL All-Star team after putting together a stellar first-half performance.
His elite power at the plate also made him a no-brainer for this year's Home Run Derby, a competition he participated in alongside several more of baseball's best sluggers on Monday night.
Wood was the first batter to step into the box on the evening down in Atlanta, and while he was ultimately unable to make it past the first round, he still put up some serious fireworks.
In total, Wood put 16 balls over the outfield wall at Truist Field, and even smashed a ball so far that the stadium itself couldn't contain it, as his third homer of the round actually cleared the vaunted Chop House out in right.
If there were only one highlight to show just how insane Wood's home run power is at the plate, it would be this one.
The majestic blast traveled an estimated 486 feet, a mark which was only outdone by Pittsburgh Pirates' star Oneil Cruz who hit one 513 feet in the same area of the later on in the first round.
“I wish I could have watched it,” Wood said about the blast, per MLB.com's Jessica Camerato.“I heard about it, but I didn’t even really see it.”
It was undoubtedly a shot to be proud of, and Wood also said that the entire experience was "cool to be a part of," even if his night was cut a bit short
“Just the fact that I did, it was a cool experience,” Wood said. “It was something cool to be a part of.”
The young superstar certainly put everybody on notice with his impressive showing on Monday night's prelim, and it will be interesting to see just what else he has in store for Tuesday night's main event.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.