Pete Alonso's Projected Contract Shows Nationals Will Need to Spend Big to Land Him
The biggest need on the Washington Nationals' roster heading into the 2026 season is first base.
Yes, the bullpen was awful. And there are clear holes in the starting rotation due to a litany of injuries suffered by their major league arms and multiple top prospects. But relievers can pop out of nowhere and many of those injured players are expected to return next year.
Meanwhile, there is no clear-cut answer at first base. Josh Bell is a free agent. They traded away Nathaniel Lowe. Andres Chaparro didn't provide much when he was called up. And they didn't give 18th-ranked prospect Yohandy Morales a look despite him spending just shy of 100 games with Triple-A Rochester.
Perhaps the Nationals and Luis Garcia Jr. seriously consider a position change and move him over to the cold corner full-time. That would solve his defensive issues and open up a spot at second base, something that could either shift CJ Abrams to that spot to improve his own poor defense or create a runway for Nasim Nunez to get more playing time.
However, the offensive upside of Garcia pales in comparison to what Washington would get if they pursued one of the first baseman in the free agency market this offseason. And one name stands out at the top of the list.
Pete Alonso Would Be a Huge Addition for the Nationals
It's been a long time since the Nationals had a high payroll. And that's unlikely to change this winter. But if owner Mark Lerner is ready to get back into the good graces of the fanbase after this teardown rebuild has been a disaster, then landing one of the top projected free agents like Pete Alonso would be a good first step in making that happen.
The New York Mets superstar was a free agent last offseason but didn't have a robust market. That caused him to return to the Mets on a two-year, $54 million that has an opt-out after this season. Alonso is expected to exercise that opt-out and become a free agent once again, where this time, the 30-year-old is expected to cash in.
The slugger would solve a lot of problems in Washington, giving them a player who has hit 264 home runs in his seven-year career to go along with 712 RBIs. His OPS+ is 35 points above the league average, and he just had the best batting average he's ever had this past season with a figure of .272.
Adding Alonso to this lineup alongside James Wood, CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews and Daylen Lile would create a formidable batting order. And it's something that would immediately have them on the path to contention as soon as 2026.
Pete Alonso Projected to Get Massive $200 Million Deal
But if the Nationals want to make that a reality, then they are going to need to pay a hefty price.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put together contract projections for some of the most notable upcoming free agents. And Alonso is expected to rake it in based on the seven-year, $210 million deal he believes the star slugger will get this offseason.
Mike Puma of The New York Post (subscription required) reported that Alonso will be looking for at least seven years when it comes to his next contract. So something in the $30 million range on an annual basis could be needed to get something done.
In all likelihood, Washington won't pay that type of money. While Alonso would be a great fit for this clubhouse and lineup based on his personality and production, there are no signs that Lerner is ready to carry a high payroll again or if Alonso fits what new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni is looking for when he builds out a roster.
Still, until Alonso is officially off the market, it's not to see him as a fit for the Nationals.