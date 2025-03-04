Pitching Dominates New Washington Nationals Top 30 Prospect Rankings
The Washington Nationals have already seen an influx of young talent on their Major League roster, but there is another group of exciting players coming down the line.
MLB Pipeline recently released the updated top 30 prospects rankings for the Nationals, and the future continues to look bright.
While a majority of the big names making waves in MLB are on the offense, it is their pitching that looks promising in the minors.
The first five Washington prospects are in an unsurprising order.
Dylan Crews takes the top spot and is followed by pitcher Travis Sykora, pitcher Jarlin Susana, third baseman Brady House and shortstop Seaver King.
Sykora was a third-round pick back in 2023, and a dominant first professional season saw him skyrocket up the list.
He had a 2.33 ERA with a 0.906 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 at just 20 years old in Single-A last season.
Susana is another young pitcher who is quickly rising. He has started spring training well with three innings of one-hit baseball. Control continues to be an issue, though, with four walks in that time.
Both pitchers boast killer fastballs.
Sykora sits mid-to-high 90s while Susana regularly hits triple digits and can reach 102 mph.
Prospects six through 10 in the rankings are pitcher Alex Clemmey, shortstop Luke Dickerson, pitcher Cade Cavalli, catcher Caleb Lomavita and outfielder Daylen Lile.
Cavalli continues to look great when he is healthy, but he has pitched just 12.3 innings since the start of 2023. Some believe he could work best out of the bullpen at the next level.
Sitting at No. 11 through No. 15 are third baseman Cayden Wallace, outfielder Robert Hassell III, corner infielder Yohandy Morales, catcher Kevin Bazzell and pitcher Tyler Stuart.
Stuart was brought over from the New York Mets last trade deadline in the Jesse Winker deal.
The 6-foot-9 hurler is surprisingly not one of the flamethrowers the Nationals have waiting in the wings. He gets his work done with a killer slider and sits in the low-to-mid 90s with his sinker.
His start in the Washington system was uneven, so all eyes will be on him this year to see how he adjusts.
Next up in the rankings are shortstop Angel Feliz, pitcher Andry Lara, pitcher Jake Bennett, outfielder Victor Hurtado and shortstop Brayan Cortesia.
Lara has been around for a few years now since being signed out of Venezeula before the 2021 season. He has steadily improved and had a 3.34 ERA over 25 starts last year.
Coming in at Nos. 21 through 25 are pitcher Jackson Kent, pitcher Zach Brzykcy, pitcher Brad Lord, pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr. and outfielder Elijah Green.
MLB fans will remember Grissom's father as a 17-year vet and two-time All-Star.
The son was a 13th-round pick back in 2022 and has looked great for the last two years out of the bullpen. He had a 2.21 ERA and 1.057 WHIP over 53 innings last season.
Closing out the top 30 are outfielder Andrew Pinckney, outfielder Cristhian Vaquero, pitcher Evan Reifert, shortstop Kevin Made and outfielder Sam Petersen.