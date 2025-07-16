Poor Run Differential Highlights Deeper Issues for Nationals
Despite incredible offensive production from a few key players, the Washington Nationals have been unable to keep runs off of the board.
Only 11 teams still have a negative run differential at this point in the season, and there are three of them have a negative differential in the 100’s -- the Colorado Rockies (-253), the Athletics (-134) and the Nationals (-102).
It’s clear as day Washington's biggest issue is with their pitching staff.
The three teams with the worst run differentials are the same three who have the highest ERAs and are only three with ERAs over 5.00 -- the Nationals sit at second-worst with 5.21.
It’s not fair to blame all of their problems on the mound. While they have a few studs in their batting order performing at a high level, this is still an offense that is inconsistent and struggles to put runs on the board in their own right.
Washington at least sits in the top 20 in a few different categories including batting average and on-base percentages. They are also one of 17 teams who have over 400 RBI.
James Wood and CJ Abrams are the only everyday offensive players to have an OPS+ over the league average of 100, while rotational outfielder Alex Call and bench infielder Amed Rosario are the only other two above that mark. This highlights the issue regarding the lack of depth in the lineup, something that won't change anytime soon this year.
There's still work to do in the nation's capital if they are going to get back to the top of their division.
Fittingly, the Nationals easily have the worst run differential in the NL East, with the fourth-place Atlanta Braves at least being in the positive despite their losing record. Despite the third-place Miami Marlins' run differential being -55, they have figured out ways to win, comparatively.
Washington should be looking to get back as much value as possible when they sell ahead of the trade deadline this year, hoping they can find pieces who can help them turn things around.
