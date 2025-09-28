Star Outfielder James Wood Surges Nationals Ahead in Comeback Victory
The Washington Nationals made a remarkable comeback on Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox with a 6-5 victory. Such a win was a major sigh of relief for the Nationals as they're aiming to finish the season with one last series win.
Compared to the unfortunate outcome of Friday's matchup in which the White Sox secured the win with a tight score of 10-9, the Nationals entered the weekend with some additional vigor.
Unsurprisingly, the leaders of the game included Daylen Lile, who is currently wrapping up his phenomenal rookie year, Jacob Young, and James Wood — a dominating trio who have been consistently posting shocking numbers throughout their 2025 campaign.
Wood in particular has been making headlines as of late, one of which involved his latest recognition of being named Player of the Year in the Nationals' 2025 Media Awards, which was announced ahead of their Saturday game.
James Wood Adds to Home Run Tally
Earlier this week, left fielder James Wood joined former Nationals' star Alfonso Soriano as the only Washington players in history to hit 30 homers and steal 15 bases in one season. In true Wood fashion, he wasn't going to stop there.
Per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, once he hit this milestone, interim manager Miguel Cairo stated, "It's a good year for his first year in the big leagues. I know there's more in the tank there. Hopefully, he can stay in the middle of the field, because that's where he's dangerous."
As Cairo expected, on Saturday night, the star outfielder hit his 31st home run this year, sending the ball to center field at the bottom of the seventh inning. Shortly after, Wood followed up with a single to White Sox left fielder Brooks Baldwin during the eighth inning, driving Luis García Jr. to home plate while Jacob Young went to third. His hit in the eighth brought the score up to 6-4 with Washington in the lead.
With only one more game left in the regular season, Washington is hoping to close out the season with one final victory. Just as Cairo had explained a few days ago, it seems like Wood still has plenty of fuel left, which could be just enough to push the Nationals over Chicago on Sunday afternoon to close out their 2025 campaign.
This wasn't a perfect season for the franchise, but they are undeniably equipped with some truly impressive players.