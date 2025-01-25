Three Washington Nationals Non-Roster Invitees to Watch at Spring Training
The Washington Nationals have a host of non-roster invitees coming to Major League spring training next month. But not all of them are created equal.
Some are there to get experience with the Major League club and coaching staff before heading back to the minors, such as pitcher Jarlin Susana and catcher Caleb Lomavita.
Others have a real shot at making the opening-day roster, depending upon how things break. Of course, by making the 26-man roster, the Nationals would have to clear a spot.
Here are three non-roster invitees that have a real shot at making the opening-day roster.
INF Brady House
If Dylan Crews had graduated from prospect rankings before the end of last season, House would be the Nats’ top prospect.
The 2021 first-round pick slashed .241/.297/.402/.699 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI as he earned his way to Triple-A Rochester.
Washington went into the offseason hoping to bolster both of their corner infield spots. The Nationals did so at first base with the trade for Nathaniel Lowe.
Third base is still an issue. If House has an impressive spring training, he could earn the job outright and displace someone like José Tena or Andrés Chaparro at that corner.
RHP Tyler Stuart
He was the return in the Jesse Winker trade. With three different minor league teams last season he went 4-8 with a 4.12 ERA. He also spent a portion of the season hurt.
In 2023 with the New York Mets organization, he went 7-2 with a 2.20 ERA in 21 starts. So, he’s proven he can be effective as a starter.
Stuart is 6-foot-9, one of the tallest pitchers in all of pro baseball. While the Nats went out and signed two veterans, Trevor Williams and Michael Soroka, there is enough room in this rotation for him to work his way into a spot occupied by one of the young starters that isn’t MacKenzie Gore.
RHP Brad Lord
Lord has been in the Nationals’ system for two years and he went 10-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 2024. He shaved his ERA by two points from his debut in 2023 and had 135 strikeouts in 129 innings.
The 24-year-old took a huge jump last season, one that got him to Rochester by year’s end. With the Red Wings he was solid (2-3, 3.93 ERA).
He has the stuff and the track record to push for a spot in the rotation or as an option as a long reliever, depending upon how spring training breaks.
The Nationals will report to spring training next month at West Palm Beach, Fla. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12. Position players will report on Feb. 18.