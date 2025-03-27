Top Nationals Prospects That Stood Out During Grapefruit League Play
As spring training comes to a close and the equipment trucks prepare to head back to the DMV, it's time to review the standout players from the Washington Nationals' camp.
While not all showcase impressive statistics in MLB games, their performances on the backfields highlight baseball at its purest.
This piece marks the beginning of what is hoped to be a season-long series of updates on the Nationals' top prospects and their journeys through the system.
Nats fans know what the 2025 season is about. Of course, they want their team to win every game, that's the nature of competition. The players want to win every game, and they will say the right things regarding goals for the season.
The reality is that the Nationals compete in one of the toughest divisions in baseball. If they were competing solely with the Philadelphia Phillies, there might be some possibilities, but they are also up against the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.
In this space, we have discussed the stages of development. The Nationals are still building and approaching a challenging stage, one where the Phillies and Braves don't treat D.C. as a vacation.
Let's touch on a few players in the Nats' Top 30 who had a successful spring and preview who to keep an eye on in 2025:
Dylan Crews
Most everyone knows about Crews, the Nationals' top-rated prospect, who will be starting in right field on Opening Day. He had a solid spring, slashing .273/.385/.345, scoring 15 runs and stealing three bases. He is my pick to be the best rookie in the National League in 2025.
Brady House
House is the fourth-rated prospect in the Nats organization. Despite having a solid spring, the Nationals signed Paul DeJong to fill the unoccupied third base position.
Blocked by what could be seen as an unnecessary signing, House will begin his 2025 season at Triple-A Harrisburg. He posted impressive numbers, with a slash line of .364/.462/.409.
He has plus power and has improved his chase rate, as well as his defense at third base, where he possesses a plus arm. Expect to see him with the Nationals sometime in 2025.
Jarlin Susana
Susana, the third-ranked prospect in the Washington organization, made a few appearances for the Nationals this spring, throwing three shutout innings while giving up just one hit.
He needs to keep working on his fastball command, in those three innings, he walked three hitters. His fastball is rated 70 and has topped out at 103 mph, while his slider has a 60-rating and is explosive.
There is speculation he could be pushed to the bullpen, but at 21 years old, it is too early for that decision. He is likely to start at Double-A Harrisburg.
Robert Hassell
Hassell is mentioned here due to the numbers he posted this spring. He was a major part of the Juan Soto trade, but injuries have held him back. Defensively, he can play all three outfield positions. Offensively, he's not known for his power, but in 46 at-bats, he had a slash line of .370/.408/.543.
He will start the year at Triple-A Rochester, but as a member of the 40-man roster, expect to see him join the big club during 2025.