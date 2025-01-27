Two Washington Nationals Positions Have Changed Opening Day Starters for Last 7 Years
The Washington Nationals have seen a lot of change hit their roster over the last few years, but two positions in particular have had no continuity.
MLB data account BrooksGate shared a graphic that showed the teams and positions that have had a different Opening Day starter in each of the last five year (or more) and the Nationals had two spots listed.
Once Opening Day comes around on March 27, Washington will have had a new starter at first and third base in each of the last seven seasons.
First is a little bit easier to hide deficiencies at, but not having a consistent presence at the hot corner can certainly hurt a defensive unit.
Last season, the Nationals started Ildemaro Vargas at third. He left in free agency after getting removed from the 40-man roster and is now with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He posted a .246/.295/.611 slash line in 95 games.
There are two potential names to watch that could start there on Opening Day this season.
If everything goes Washington's way, it will be Brady House this year and he would go on to break the streak next season. That will mostly depend on how he does in spring training, though.
House is a top prospect that finally made his way to Triple-A last season, but struggled with a .250/.280/.375 line. If he starts slow again they may wait to call him up.
Jose Tena ended last year at third and could get the jon again. He wasn't amazing after getting acquired at the deadline, but did slash .274/.305/.363 over 41 games.
First base will almost certainly have the same opening day starter this upcoming season and the one after. The Nationals pulled off a big trade to acquire Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers this offseason.
Lowe has a career .265/.361/.401 slash line wi and has hit at least 16 home runs in each of the last four seasons. his career high is 27 back in 2022.
He was a big contributor the the World Series winning team and will look to provide some stability at first once again.
The 29-year-old is also a stellar defensive presence there and should be a massive improvement over what Washington had last year.
It was Joey Gallo that started the year at first last season. He posted just a .161/.277/.336 line and spent some time at Triple-A.
If the Nationals approach this right, they may be completely absent from that list when it gets made again next year.