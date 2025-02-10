Washington Nationals Again Connected to All-Star Closer in Free Agency
The Washington Nationals were a team that many people were keeping an eye on heading into the MLB offseason.
Despite winning only 71 games last year, they are a team on the rise given how strong their young core is. A few veteran additions, along with their continued development, could push them close to the .500 mark.
That would potentially be enough to keep them competitive for a wild card spot in the National League.
However, ownership and the front office opted to not make any splashes.
Given the competition in their division, as the NL East has three legitimate World Series contenders in the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, it made sense to temper expectations and spending.
Instead, they re-signed pitcher Trevor Williams to a two-year deal. Everyone else they signed, designated hitter Josh Bell, utilityman Amed Rosario, starting pitcher Mike Soroka and relief pitcher Jorge Lopez, were for one-year deals.
All of those players, along with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was acquired in a trade from the Texas Rangers, will help raise the floor and should add a few wins to the team’s ledger in 2025.
Alas, their ceiling is capped as there are still some glaring holes that have to be addressed.
One of them is the back end of the bullpen.
Lopez could be the closer heading into the season since he is the only relief pitcher with that kind of high-leverage experience on the roster.
It would make a lot of sense to bring in another veteran who can handle closing duties, especially for a team that is looking to make strides this upcoming summer.
One player to keep an eye on is veteran Kenley Jansen, who Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has predicted will land with Washington.
Among the best players remaining available in free agency, it is a surprise that he hasn’t found a new home yet.
He is coming off another strong season with the Boston Red Sox in which he saved 27 games, recording a 3.29 ERA across 54.2 innings with 62 strikeouts.
Jansen has been remarkably consistent throughout his career, making 50+ appearances in 13 consecutive 162-game campaigns. His ERA has never been above 3.71 in a single season during that span and he possesses extensive playoff and championship experience.
His desire to remain a closer could be what has kept him on the market to this point, coupled with a relief pitching market that was slow to develop.
Without many closer jobs available, Jansen’s market could be a small one.
The Nationals may not be contenders, but they can offer him a chance to remain in the role he desires in 2025, moving Lopez to a setup role alongside Derek Law and Jose A. Ferrer.
Adding a player of Jansen’s caliber would solidify Washington’s bullpen, improving their outlook even more.