Washington Nationals Catchers Offer Plenty of Spring Training Intrigue
The Washington Nationals didn’t make headline-grabbing moves this offseason as many analysts predicted they may. But, they did do a good job of upgrading some of the positions that needed the most attention.
A lot of people will be keeping a close eye on third base during spring training as it was one area the team didn’t bring in an everyday player at. Veteran Amed Rosario could certainly compete for the job there.
Right now, Jose Tena is penciled in as the starter but he will face competition from youngsters Brady House and Trey Lipscomb as well.
Another position that will draw a lot of attention is catcher.
Keibert Ruiz is locked in as the starter, but for how much longer?
His numbers in 2024 turned around in the second half, but overall, fell off a cliff as he had the least productive season at the plate in his career. An OPS of .619 and OPS+ of 74 will not cut it, especially since he isn’t offering elite defense behind the dish either.
Ruiz puts the ball in play, as his strikeout and walk rates are both well below the league average. But he isn’t making hard contact with his average exit velocity and hard-hit percentages also being below average.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, he is going to be the starter on Opening Day in 2025. But if he gets off to as cold of a start as he did in 2024, the Nationals could look to make a chance.
One player to keep an eye on in spring training is Drew Millas.
He has proven he can get the job done in Triple-A with the bat; can he consistently do the same at the Major League level? If he has a strong showing during spring training, the No. 2 job can be won.
Millas will be competing with Riley Adams again for the job and veteran addition Andrew Knizner.
Based on their contract statuses, as Adams was tendered a contract worth $850,000 and Knizner agreed to a minor league deal, it would hint that the former has a leg up in the competition.
Out of options, Adams would need to be designated for assignment should he not make the Major League roster. While not ideal, Washington can afford to eat that kind of money if need be should he not perform well enough for a roster spot.
Another name to keep an eye on is Caleb Lomavita.
It would be a major upset if he is in the mix for a Major League roster spot after being selected in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. His potential is immense but he has a lot to learn after switching to the position full-time only in 2023.
He is worth watching because of the rare feat he is going to be part of.
Lomavita will be participating in Major League camp before even taking part in his first minor league game. That could put him ahead of the curve compared to his peers. Learning from the Big Leaguers for a month before starting his professional career in the minors is sure to have an impact.