Washington Nationals Duo Receive Honorable Mentions as Most Improved Players
The 2024 MLB season has had its challenges for the Washington Nationals. They were very competitive the first few months of the season, right in the mix for a wild card spot. But, over the last few weeks, they have come crashing back to earth.
After winning the World Series in 2019, they are going to miss the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. While certainly a disappointing development, there are some reasons to be excited about the direction of the franchise.
Two of those reasons are the performance of their young middle infield duo; second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and shortstop CJ Abrams. 24 and 23 years old respectively, they can be manning the middle for the Nationals for years to come, especially if they continue building on the form they have shown this season.
The two have been jockeying all season as the best Washington player in 2024, swapping the lead in WAR. Right now, that distinction goes to Abrams, who has a 3.6 WAR per Baseball-Reference.
One of the main pieces in the return package from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster, Abrams made his first All-Star game this season. He has already recorded several career-highs despite there being more than a month left in the season.
On top of his improvements at the plate, he is incredible with the glove. His work in the field is what separates him from Garcia as the team’s MVP this season.
While Garcia may not have the glovework of Abrams, he is putting together a stellar season at the plate in his own right. He currently has a slash line of .293/.328/.460, hitting 22 doubles with 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
The performance of the Nationals’ duo has not gone unnoticed. Over at Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter highlighted the players who would be in the running for the Most Improved Player award in baseball this season, should such an accolade exist.
Among the honorable mentions list are both Abrams and Garcia. Both have certainly earned such recognition based on how well they have performed this season.
They should be part of the team’s core moving forward, along with outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews. That quartet is a very strong one to build upon as the foundation of the franchise moving forward.
If they can develop the young arms on the roster, or add a veteran to upgrade the pitching staff, this team will be in a position to make a major jump in 2025 on the back of their talented young lineup members.