Washington Nationals Expect Currently Injured Reliever To Be Ready for Opening Day
The Washington Nationals have some things to iron out in their bullpen as spring training winds down.
One of their relief pitchers, who they are hoping would be an important piece of the bullpen, has not pitched in over a week.
Jorge Lopez signed a one-year contract with the Nationals this offseason.
The right-handed pitcher has not pitched in a spring game since March 10 because of an injury to his left hip.
Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN sports, manager Dave Martinez has stated that Lopez will throw a light bullpen Wednesday night. If all goes according to plan, he will return to game action within a few days and then be ready for Opening Day.
Before his injury, the 32-year-old was not having a great spring.
He made three appearances, threw 2.2 innings, allowed five hits, three runs, walked two batters, hit another and struck out three.
The spring training stats are not encouraging, but Lopez is going to be on the 26-man roster.
Washington is hoping to use the right-hander in the backend of the bullpen. Before the team re-signed Kyle Finnegan, they were expected to give Lopez some opportunities to close games.
The former second-round pick had 23 saves during his All-Star season in 2022, but he has not cracked more than four in any of his other eight campaigns.
He is coming off a fantastic year, though.
With both the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, the Puerto Rican reliever threw 53 innings, allowed an opponent's batting average of .235, struck out 50 and owned a 2.89 ERA. Additionally, he was in the 73rd percentile in average fastball velocity and he generated a lot of ground balls.
The Nationals signed him with the hopes he can have a repeat season.
Washington is not expected to compete for a playoff spot, but they can be a surprising team if their young players, along with Lopez, can perform well.
For now, the former All-Star is still working his way back to the mound.
Their Opening Day is on March 27, but the Nationals should not try to rush him back just to have him ready for the start of the year if that will negatively impact him for the entire season.
Still, he is expected to be ready for Opening Day, but it all depends on how his bullpen goes Wednesday.
If all goes well, Washington will get high-upside reliever back.