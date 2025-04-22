Washington Nationals Have Golden Opportunity To Turn Corner Against Sputtering Rivals
The Washington Nationals have had some bright spots to begin the season, but to this point they have not been able to parlay those bright spots into a winning record.
Entering this year, the Nationals were seen by most as an afterthought.
As one of the youngest rosters in baseball, not many imagined Washington emerging as a real playoff contender coming off back-to-back 71-win seasons and four last place finishes in the five years since their World Series triumph.
However, the early season returns have proven the Nationals might not be as far away as some may have thought.
Still sitting four games below .500, Washington has a golden opportunity this week to grab some wins and get going offensive against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball.
With a series getting started Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, it's a chance for the young Nationals hitters to face some pitchers who are struggling immensely.
The Orioles' 5.43 ERA and 1.60 WHIP rank dead last in both categories.
Though they entered the year expected to potentially contend in the American League, they have been ravaged by injuries to their pitching staff and are 9-12 as a result.
Two of the three starters Washington is slated to face have ERA's over six, giving the young offense a chance to possibly tee off.
Over the weekend, rookie outfielder Dylan Crews finally broke through with a two-homer game. This week presents an opportunity for Crews to face some pitching which has not been impactful and potentially put it all together.
Three games at home against a pitching staff which can't seem to do anything right could be a perfect chance to heat up, especially following an off day to recharge from their weekend at Coors Field.
If the Nationals can crush the Orioles just as everyone else has been doing, it could be the moment the team looks back on a month or two down the line where everything started to come together.