Orioles' Dreadful Rotation Reaches New Low After Latest Ugly Performance
Another day, another loss for the Baltimore Orioles.
Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians brought more of the same for the Orioles, who dropped the series opener 6-3 at Camden Yards. Baltimore has now lost four of its last five and eight of its last 11, tumbling to last place in the AL East.
Once again, the Orioles were undone by their shoddy rotation. Charlie Morton got shelled again, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.
Baltimore rallied for three runs against the Guardians' bullpen after Logan Allen departed, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 6-0 deficit.
Morton has been an absolute disaster for the Orioles this year. After signing a one-year, $15 million deal with them in the offseason, the 41-year-old veteran has started the season 0-4 with an 8.84 ERA, a 1.91 WHIP and -0.6 WAR over his first four outings.
The two-time All-Star was supposed to provide depth and quality innings to Baltimore's rotation, but instead he looks completely toast.
Following Morton's latest ugly performance, the Orioles are the only team in baseball with an ERA over five (5.54) from their starting pitchers. It's tough to win games when you're constantly playing from behind.
While Morton's been a huge problem for Baltimore, he isn't the only one. Dean Kremer also has an ERA over eight (8.16), and combined they are 1-6.
The Orioles are 5-4 with their other three starters, but Zach Eflin (who's hurt) is the only one who's pitched decently well. Cade Povich has a 1.80 WHIP, while Tomoyuki Sogano has a 5.45 FIP and a 1.57 WHIP.
With Eflin (lat strain) on the 15-day injured list, Baltimore has no one in the rotation who can consistently provide quality innings. In the AL East, that's a death sentence.
Losing Corbin Burnes to free agency and numerous pitchers to injuries has already decimated the Orioles' starting rotation just a few weeks into the season. If they don't find solutions soon, it's going to be a long, painful summer for Baltimore fans.