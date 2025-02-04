Washington Nationals Have Long Road to Playoffs Based on Recent Projections
The Washington Nationals were World Series champions only six years ago, but 2019 feels like it is a lot further away than that based on how the team has performed in the following seasons.
Since winning the title, the team has endured a tough rebuild that has included a lot of losing on the field. The 71 wins they have recorded in back-to-back campaigns are the most in a single season since 2019.
However, things do look to be heading in the right direction as an impressive core is developing at the Major League level to be the foundation of their franchise moving forward.
Shortstop CJ Abrams, left fielder James Wood, center fielder Jacob Young and second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. are locked into roles. The team is hoping right field will be locked down by top prospect Dylan Crews.
On the mound, MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, DJ Herz, Mitchell Parker, Cade Cavalli, Josiah Gray and Jackson Rutledge provide a lot of optimism.
There are two more waves of young players right behind them, featuring potential Opening Day starting third baseman Brady House, outfielders Robert Hassell III and Daylen Lile, shortstop Seaver King and pitchers Travis Sykora, Alex Clemmey and Jarlin Susana.
Don’t forget, they also own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Amateur June Draft, with prep star Ethan Holliday widely expected to be selected first.
This offseason, general manager Mike Rizzo didn’t make any huge splashes but added some veterans to help keep pushing things in the right direction.
Designated hitter Josh Bell, utility man Amed Rosario, starting pitchers Mike Soroka and Shinnosuke Ogasawara and relief pitcher Jorge Lopez were all signed. Trevor Williams was re-signed and Nathaniel Lowe was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers.
Those veterans will help raise the floor of the team, but if the Nationals are going to make major strides, it will be because their young players took their performance to another level.
Alas, even if that does occur, their playoff drought is expected to extend one more year.
PECOTA recently shared their projections for the playoff chances of teams around the league in 2025.
Washington ranks near the bottom with only a 6.0% chance. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates and only the Cincinnati Reds, Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies are lower.
The Reds are 5.0%, the Athletics are 2.0% and the final trio are all 0.0%.
That will certainly disappoint the Nationals and their fans to see, but it is easy to see why projections are so low.
They are stuck in a brutal division with three legitimate World Series contenders in the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, all who have playoff chances of 69% or higher entering Spring Training.
Teams have overcome the odds before; just look at the Detroit Tigers unprecedented run last summer.
Alas, more than likely, Washington is one more year away from truly being able to contend for a playoff spot.