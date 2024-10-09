Washington Nationals Have Work To Do To Make Postseason Push in 2025
The Washington Nationals may have finished the 2024 season with as many wins as they had in 2023, but there is a lot of optimism surrounding the franchise.
Since winning the World Series in 2019, they have embarked on a lengthy rebuild. Virtually all of the players who contributed to that title are gone, replaced with young players the front office and ownership hope will create their next core.
Manager Dave Martinez remains, as he likes the direction things are heading in. He has some very talented, emerging players in his lineup and pitching staff, as the light at the end of the tunnel nears.
With some significant money coming off the books this offseason, as veteran starting pitchers Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams are both hitting free agency, general manager Mike Rizzo will have the means to spend.
There are clear needs to address, as a legitimate home run threat would take this lineup to another level. Some veteran arms as insurance in the rotation to replace what is being lost wouldn’t hurt either.
The blueprint is there, now they just have to execute it.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic acknowledges that the Nationals could make a run sooner rather than later to the postseason. But, as currently situated, he believes they are in the bottom half of the teams who didn’t make the postseason this year when it comes to being positioned to succeed in 2025.
“The Nationals promoted outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews this year and next year they will probably promote a few more key prospects, such as third baseman Brady House, outfielder Robert Hassell III and right-hander Cade Cavalli after he finishes his rehab from Tommy John surgery. The Nationals are expected to re-engage in free agency this offseason and will target middle-of-the-order bats. Some executives believe they could make another run at Juan Soto in free agency or target the Orioles’ Anthony Santander. Their rotation is starting to come together with the recent development of MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin and Mitchell Parker. The Nationals are making progress and could make some noise earlier than most are expecting,” the former MLB executive wrote.
This is an organization oozing with upside. The Major League roster is full of really solid building blocks, while more high-end prospects are in the Minor League pipeline.
Washington will be a popular sleeper pick in the National League, especially if they can land one of the premier hitters in this year’s free agent class.
Luckily for the Nationals, some of them play first base. Imagine how much more dangerous this lineup would be with Pete Alonso or Christian Walker in the middle of it along with the stars Bowden mentioned.